Lexington couple receives support through Project Evergreen’s GreenCare for Troops Program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A couple in Lexington is receiving valuable assistance from a local lawn care company, thanks to the efforts of a nonprofit organization known as Project Evergreen. Their initiative, called GreenCare for Troops, aims to support military families across the country while their loved ones are deployed.

Bailey Matheny and her husband, Nicholas, have been together since college and got married in September. Nicholas, a Lexington police officer and Marine, is being deployed for the next nine months.

“I mean, we are newlyweds, so it is definitely not the ideal scenario, but I am very proud of him. He is doing what he loves, and I know he is going to do a good job out there,” Bailey shared.

Upon learning about Nicholas's deployment, the couple was introduced to the GreenCare for Troops program. This program was created by Project Evergreen to assist military families by providing lawn care services during deployment.

Bailey noted, “They asked us what exactly we needed done. There were no limitations, and they weren’t willing to do everything, which was really nice.”

Project Evergreen connected the couple with Pratt Lawn and Landscape, based in Georgetown. This company has been volunteering for the program for nearly a decade and will provide lawn care services for the couple until Nicholas returns home.

As Ki Matsko, the program director, stated, “It’s one less burden for them. They’re left behind to handle the home front, and they’ve got so much on their shoulders.”

Bailey is eager to spread the word about this beneficial program, especially for other military families who might be facing similar circumstances.

“I would love to get the word out because I know especially for a lot of people in his station, and those who have children, their wives are becoming single moms for the next nine months. It’s just one less thing to think about,” she expressed.

If you or someone you know could benefit from the GreenCare for Troops program, or if you are a lawn care company interested in volunteering, please visit Project Evergreen for more information.