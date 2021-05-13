Lexington crews battle fire on Beach Road; no injuries reported

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — No one was injured in a fire that engulfed a home Wednesday night in Lexington.

Lexington fire Chief Jordan Saas said crews arrived at the scene at about 10 p.m. to find "a lot of fire" coming from the home on the 8600 block of Beach Road.

Saas said the fire was found on every floor of the home and a water shuttle operation was needed to put out the fire since there were no hydrants readily accessible.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation.