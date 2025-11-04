1 person with life-threatening injuries following afternoon fire in Lexington

UPDATE:

One person is with life-threatening injuries following an afternoon fire in Lexington Tuesday afternoon.

Cews responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of Rand Avenue just after 4:19 p.m. to find smoke and flames visible from the building. Dispatchers had informed firefighters that someone was trapped on the second floor.

Crews worked quickly to fight the fire while another team climbed to the second floor. Firefighters used double grand ladders to remove the victim from the building.

No firefighters or other people were hurt during the rescue operation, but the victim was transported to a local hospital.

The fire has been extinguished. A fire investigator is now working to determine what caused the fire.

It's not clear how many people have been displaced from their homes.

Original Story:

Lexington fire crews are on the scene of a reported structure fire on Rand Avenue as of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Motorist should drive with caution in the area as emergency personnel work the scene.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.