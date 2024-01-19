Lexington crews work to clear snow off roads as cold temperatures remain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Lexington says crews are hard at work to remove snow off city streets as colder temperatures continue in the Bluegrass.

"We urge motorists to drive with caution," said Mayor Linda Gorton. "Snow is still coming down, roads are slick, and visibility is limited."

The mayor urges people to check on their neighbors, especially the elderly, while also protecting pets from the cold and limiting time outdoors.

The city says Streets & Roads and Water Quality crews treated and monitored roads overnight. Ranked roads were pretreated with 50/50 salt brine and Beet Heet to prepare for the latest round of snow and cold.

With it snowing three separate times overnight, the city says crews had to restart on the highest-priority roads each time. Because of that, lower-priority roads did not receive much attention.

However, they believe the pavement and air temperatures on Friday will be warm enough for the road treatment to work. Crews are continuing to treat and plow throughout the day, and temperatures will be monitored this evening for refreezing.

Sidewalk crews will be focusing on downtown to prepare for Saturday's University of Kentucky men's basketball game.

The city says overnight, police responded to 16 non-injury collisions, one injury collision, and six calls for motorist assistance.

If you need non-emergency assistance, you can call Lexington Police's non-emergency number at (859) 258-3600. Call 911 for any emergencies.

Lexington Fire Chief Jason Wells says people should allow water faucets to drip to reduce the risk of freezing pipes.

As far as waste management goes, the city will not pick up garbage or recyclables on Friday. Some roads are too snow-packed for collection trucks to pass through safely. A make-up day is set for next Wednesday, January 24.

The Lexington Senior Center is open. However, instructor-led activities and classes are canceled, and lunch will not be served today. The fitness center remains open at this time. All Satellite Centers are closed.

Homelessness Prevention and Intervention Manager Jeff Herron says their weather plan remains in effect through the morning of Monday, January 22. Conditions are being monitored, and resources will be updated as needed.

Extended outreach efforts to reach individuals and facilitate access to shelters will continue, including free transportation to shelters.

Parks & Recreation has canceled the following events for Saturday, January 20: Explore More Outdoors at Jacobson Park, Better Than You Found It at Jacobson Park, and the Owl Prowl at Raven Run Nature Sanctuary. LexArts Hop, including the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center stop, has been postponed until January 26.

Raven Run Nature Sanctuary and city golf courses are closed today. McConnell Springs is open.