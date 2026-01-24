Lexington declares state of emergency ahead of this weekend's major winter storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has declared a state of emergency for the city as officials prepare for a significant winter storm expected to hit the area this weekend.

City officials held a press conference outlining their priorities for preparation, with road clearing at the top of the list.

"This is going to be a different type of event than folks are used to with this amount of snow," said Rob Allen, the director of the city's Streets and Roads department.

Beyond clearing driveways, first responders are urging residents to take additional safety precautions around their homes.

"Take a walk around your house and clear snow away from any furnace, dryer, or generator vents to ensure that we're not allowing a carbon monoxide buildup," Fire Chief Jason Wells said.

Officials emphasized the importance of having an emergency plan ready.

"Ensure your family has enough food, water, medications, medical supplies, and other essentials to last at least 96 hours. That's 4 days," The Director of Emergency Management, Rob Larkin, said.

"Update home and vehicle emergency kits with additional blankets, warm clothing, flashlights, and batteries," Larkin added.

Kentucky Utilities will post power outage updates on their website if electricity goes out during the storm.

"It's not our first rodeo, is it? I mean, January of last year, we had a significant winter storm that impacted the region here, which led to about 65,000 customers for LG&E and KU. They were impacted," Daniel Lowry, the spokesperson for LG&E and KU, said.

City officials are asking residents to stay home if possible. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is also activating its Winter Care Program, which includes critical medication delivery and transportation to shelters for those who lose power.

