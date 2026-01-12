Lexington earns 'triple crown' of travel awards, named most tourist-friendly city in US

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — VisitLEX announced that Lexington has achieved a historic "triple crown" of recognition in the 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, with the city being voted the #1 Most Tourist-Friendly City in the United States.

The city, the organization noted, also secured its position as a premier destination by ranking #6 for Best Food Cities in the U.S. and #8 for Best Small Cities in the U.S. This marks the second consecutive year that Lexington has been named to the prestigious "Best Small Cities" list.

"To be recognized across three major categories, including being named the most tourist-friendly city in the nation, is a profound testament to the spirit of our community," Mary Quinn Ramer said.

Ramer, who serves as President of VisitLEX, highlighted what makes the city special to visitors.

"These honors reflect the authentic warmth of our people, the world-class caliber of our culinary scene, and our enduring charm as a top-tier destination," Ramer said. "We are honored that travelers from around the globe continue to find something special here in Lexington, Kentucky, the Horse Capital of the World."

The 2025 awards showcase the diverse strengths that make Lexington a standout destination. The #1 Most Tourist-Friendly City ranking pays tribute to the legendary Southern hospitality and welcoming atmosphere that greets every visitor, a release from the organization read.

The #6 Best Food City recognition celebrates Lexington's booming culinary landscape, where farm-to-table traditions meet innovative global flavors. Meanwhile, the #8 Best Small City honor celebrates the perfect balance of historical roots and vibrant, modern energy, the release added.

Find more information, along with a travel guide, on VisitLEX.com.