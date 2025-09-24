Lexington elementary students create cards for classmate waiting for heart transplant at hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Students at William Wells Brown Elementary in Lexington are showing their support for a classmate who has been away from school for months while battling a serious heart condition.

Five-year-old Malia Croley has spent more than 100 days at Cincinnati Children's Hospital waiting for a new heart. The kindergartener has been fighting cardiomyopathy and has already undergone five open heart surgeries.

More than 200 students at the Fayette County school spent time creating colorful cards full of drawings and inspiration for Malia. The cards include phrases like "Keep Fighting Malia," "We Miss You" and "Get Well Soon."

"She loves princess and anything girly, mermaid, anything like that. So she's just a sweet little girl all the way around," said Autumn Floyd, a teacher at the school.

Floyd described Malia's positive attitude despite her challenging circumstances.

"She's always in good spirits, even when she doesn't feel good. She still is ready to play and smiling. She does a lot," Floyd said.

Savannah Vice, Malia's kindergarten teacher, said the school community was eager to send encouragement to their absent classmate.

"It's definitely humbling, just the fact that we can send a small token of encouragement her way. We are happy to do so," Vice said.

The cards will be delivered to Malia's personal mailbox at the hospital, where she receives toys and cards from supporters.

"She has a personal mailbox that she gets to get toys and cards and things like that. So the whole school did it. So it's gonna be good for her to see all the cards and everybody wishing her well," Floyd said.

Malia has been in and out of hospitals battling cardiomyopathy since 2023. Despite being hooked up to machines that keep her alive, her mother says she remains in good spirits and still finds ways to just be a kid.

Teachers and students at William Wells Brown say they can't wait for the day Malia returns to school healthy and happy.

"We just want to wish her well. We want her to get better soon and so that we can have her back in our kindergarten classroom with all of us," Vice said.

People can keep up with Malia's progress by checking out a Facebook page dedicated to her journey called "Malia's Heart Journey."