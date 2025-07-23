Lexington Emergency Management activates Phase 1 of Extreme Heat Plan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Wednesday, the city of Lexington activated Phase 1 of it's Extreme Heat Plan from now until the evening of Sunday, July 27. The city posted on social media that the heat index is expected to be in the upper 90s and may increase.
During the Phase 1 stage, city officials reported:
- Partner organizations of the Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention will operate as cooling stations, including Arbor Youth Services, Lexington Rescue Mission, Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, New Life Day Center, New Vista Drop-In Center, Nathenial Mission, and Recovery Café Lexington;
- Lextran will offer free rides to people experiencing homelessness to cooling stations;
- Outreach teams will be in the community, distributing supplies and assisting people in finding cooling stations and shaded areas; and
- City waste collection will begin early, with residential services at 4:30 a.m. and commercial services at 3:30 a.m. Residents should place carts on the curb the night before their collection day.