Lexington Emergency Management asking residents to report damage related to Hurricane Helene

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Emergency Management is asking residents of Lexington-Fayette County to report damage from Hurricane Helene.

Reports can be submitted using a form that can be found on their website by clicking here.

— LexingtonKY EM (@LexKYEM) September 27, 2024

According to a release, these are things that you will need when making a report:



Your address

If you have insurance

A description of the damage caused by Hurricane Helene

Up to 3 pictures of the damage per entry

Lexington Emergency Management also says, "Residents can upload multiple reports of damages caused by the weather. For example, submit one report for an uprooted tree and one report for limbs on a garage roof."

The release adds that in the case of a state-wide emergency declaration, this information can be used to assist with reporting.

At this time, there has not been such a declaration, and filling out the survey does not guarantee financial assistance, the release states.

