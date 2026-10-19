Lexington emergency management director to retire after 35 years of public service

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lexington Emergency Management Director Robert Larkin plans to retire Jan. 1, city officials announced.

Larkin has led the Division of Emergency Management since 2024 and will conclude a public safety career that spans 35 years serving Lexington residents.

Before becoming emergency management director, Larkin served as planning chief for Lexington's Division of Fire and Emergency Services, where he rose to the rank of assistant chief. He also spent more than 34 years in the Kentucky Army National Guard, retiring as a brigadier general and land component commander.

Larkin credited the success of emergency management efforts to collaboration among agencies and organizations at the local, state and federal levels.

Gorton said she expects to announce Larkin's successor in early December to ensure a smooth transition before the winter weather season.

"Emergency Management plays an important role year-round, but especially during the winter months," Gorton said. "I want to have a new person in place and ready to go when our winter weather is normally at its most challenging."

Lexington's public safety team includes police, fire, corrections, E-911 and emergency management under Commissioner Ken Armstrong.

"The combined leadership of the public safety team greatly benefits every person in Lexington, and is seldom rivaled in cities this size," Larkin said.



Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.