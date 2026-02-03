Lexington extends emergency winter weather plan through Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention has extended activation of Lexington's Emergency Winter Weather Plan through Monday morning, February 9, as extreme cold temperatures continue to impact the area.

The coordinated response provides expanded capacity to assist people experiencing homelessness when dangerous weather conditions force individuals to seek shelter who may not otherwise ask for help.

"Extreme temperatures often force persons to seek shelter who may not otherwise seek assistance," according to the office.

Under the activated plan, emergency shelters operate with additional capacity and relaxed restrictions, according to the office. Lextran provides free fixed-route rides to shelters, and expanded outreach efforts notify individuals about weather conditions and help them access shelters.

A temporary winter shelter at 1306 Versailles Road adds 216 additional beds for adult men and women. The facility operates from November 15, 2025, through April 1, 2026, according to the office.

Individuals can only access the shelter from Versailles Road. No entrance is permitted via Nancy Hanks Boulevard, and signage directs people to the shelter entrance.

For pedestrian safety, officials established a fenced walkway that guides residents to the intake area. Resident vehicles should be parked in the front lot of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government property.

Officials warn against parking on private property, as vehicles may be towed by property owners.

Check-ins are available from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The office encourages providers and prospective residents to review the Winter Weather Plan document in advance to familiarize themselves with rules and requirements.

The OHPI will continue monitoring forecasts and update the plan as appropriate.