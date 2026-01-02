Lexington extends emergency winter weather plan through Monday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention has extended activation of Lexington's Emergency Winter Weather Plan through Monday morning, January 5, as cold temperatures continue to grip the area.

The plan provides expanded shelter capacity and services for people experiencing homelessness during extreme cold weather conditions. Officials said the activation will remain in effect from Friday evening through Monday morning, with forecasts being monitored for potential updates.

"Extreme temperatures often force persons to seek shelter who may not otherwise seek assistance," according to the office.

Under the activated plan, emergency shelters operate with additional capacity and relaxed restrictions. Lextran provides free fixed route rides to shelters, and expanded outreach efforts work to notify individuals about weather conditions and help them access shelter.

A temporary winter shelter at 1306 Versailles Road adds 216 beds for adult men and women. The facility operates from November 15, 2025, through April 1, 2026.

According to officials, individuals can only access the shelter from Versailles Road, with no entrance permitted via Nancy Hanks Boulevard. Signage directs people to the shelter entrance, and a fenced walkway guides residents to the intake area for pedestrian safety.

Check-ins are available from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Resident vehicles should be parked in the front lot of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government property. Officials warn against parking on private property, as vehicles may be towed by property owners.