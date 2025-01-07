Lexington families make the most out of snow day following winter storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With local students of school, they packed their sleds and headed outside.

The recent snowfall across the area has resulted in an unexpected extension of winter break for students, much to their delight.

So, students rushed to Stonewall Elementary’s snow-covered hill with their sleds in hand.

“I was like yes! Because we don’t have to go to school, a longer winter break,” said Walker Sproles, a fourth grader who wasted no time putting on their coats and hat to go outside.

For Walker, the experience was thrilling. “Well, it’s really fun,” she said. “There’s not a lot of people here so you don’t have to worry about getting squished, run over, or having to wait for people. And you go really fast, super fast with all the ice.”

Walker's sister and her father, Ryan, joined her on this snowy day. Ryan was also supposed to be in class today, as he is a teacher.

“As soon as we started getting some serious snow, you start getting excited. You know we are going to be off of school, you know we are going to go sledding. Your spirits are definitely up,” Ryan said, reflecting on the joy that snow days can bring. “The anticipation of them enjoying it and knowing that they are making memories make it worth it for sure,” he added, highlighting the importance of these special moments.

The Sproles family notes that snow days are a rarity, making this day even more memorable due to the substantial amount of snow on the ground. “It’s about the most snow I’ve seen,” Walker remarked, her excitement evident.

In Lexington, many families like the Sproles are making the most of this winter weather, creating lasting memories before the snow melts away.

