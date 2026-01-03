Lexington Family Care Center offers comprehensive support for youth impacted by gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington offers comprehensive support services for youth impacted by gun violence through the Family Care Center on Harry Sykes Way, where relationship-building and trauma recovery are central to helping young people heal.

Briana Persley, director of youth services, emphasizes that building trust is fundamental to their approach with youth affected by violence.

"What we try to do is while we have them build that relationship," Persley said. "That is very important they have to learn to trust and have to know we're there to support them."

The Family Care Center provides crucial support by connecting with ONE Lexington whenever they work with a child involved in gun violence. This partnership ensures comprehensive care for young people who have experienced trauma or been involved in incidents involving firearms.

"In any way...whether it's trauma or they actually have been the one that used that handgun, we do referrals to ONE Lexington," Persley said.

The center takes a holistic approach to youth services, offering free programs designed to help children process their experiences and emotions.

"We want to know how we can help you," Persley said. "So it allows them to start breaking down their emotions."

These services help young people become self-aware and identify root causes of their trauma, particularly following incidents like Thursday's triple shooting on South Broadway.

"It's very impactful," Persley said.

The Family Care Center's comprehensive programs aim to provide ongoing support and resources for youth and families affected by gun violence in the Lexington community.

Find a list of of resources provided by the city for those impacted by gun violence here.