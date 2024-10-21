Lexington family looking for answers after memorial cross goes missing from crash site

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington family is learning to live without their loved one two months after a crash that took his life. As they're struggling to deal with the loss, there's a new problem that's adding to their grief.

On Aug. 15, 23-year-old Zachary Allen was driving his motorcycle near the intersection of Mason Headley Road and Beacon Hill Road when he collided with a bicyclist, 30-year-old Zachary Blessing.

According to the Fayette County Coroner, both died as a result of the crash.

"He would do anything and everything for you," says Zachary Allen's mom, Deborah Allen. "If he knew you needed it, sometimes he wouldn't even say anything. He was just a beautiful person."

A memorial was created at the crash site to remember Zachary, which included a cross with his initials and the date he passed.

"It's very important. It was a gift. It was handmade. We don't want any family to go through what we are going through. We just don't," explains Allen.

Oct. 15 marked the two-month anniversary of the crash that killed Zachary Allen. On Oct. 16, his mother tells LEX 18 that Zachary's best friend was just driving through the intersection and noticed the memorial was gone.

"It has a lot of meaning. It is tied to someone's family member," says Allen.

Allen has been in touch with the city, as well as those living near the intersection.

So far, she has had no luck but is hoping someone will come forward.

"He's gone. We have to live with that every day and so these are just small little pieces of the hope that we have," says Allen.

Allen also tells LEX 18 that she would like to see more safety measures put in place at the Mason Headley Road and Beacon Hill Road intersection, such as bike lanes, sidewalks, and better visibility by trimming back trees and installing brighter lights.

