Lexington father sentenced to 34 years in death of 3-month-old son

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — A Lexington man convicted in the death of his 3-month-old son has been sentenced to 34 years in prison.

Court records show Amancio Torres-Trevino Jr. was sentenced Thursday in Fayette County after being found guilty of murder and second-degree criminal abuse in connection with the death of his son, Greyson Torres.

According to previously released court documents, investigators determined Greyson's injuries were intentional and occurred while the infant was alone with Torres-Trevino in late September 2024.

Both Torres-Trevino and the child's mother, Kaela Walker, were arrested on Oct. 1, 2024. The Fayette County Coroner's Office said Greyson died from his injuries the following day.

Court documents alleged Torres-Trevino intentionally abused the infant, causing the injuries that led to his death.

Walker, who authorities said had "actual custody" of the child, was also charged in the case. Her arrest citation states she described multiple instances of physical abuse and admitted she did not intervene to stop Torres-Trevino from harming the baby.

Records also show Walker filed an emergency protective order against Torres-Trevino on behalf of herself and Greyson on Sept. 30, 2024, one day before the couple was arrested.

A Fayette County jury found Torres-Trevino guilty of murder and second-degree criminal abuse. He received a total sentence of 34 years in prison on Sept. 10.

Walker remains charged in the case. Court records show her next hearing, a status conference, is scheduled for Sept. 25.