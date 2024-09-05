Lexington-Fayette County Health Department Harm Reduction Program numbers released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been nine years since the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department began the Needle Exchange Program. Originally meant to slow the spread of Hepatitis C and HIV, it's grown into the Harm Reduction Program, which provides the community with various resources and outlets.

John Moses is the team leader of Harm Reduction Services at the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. He has been with the program from the start.

"So we opened with a needle exchange, just letting people bring in used needles and us giving them clean ones to use so they didn't share with other people," says Moses. "There was also a treatment counselor out in front of the room, so if someone wanted some substance disorder treatment options, they could do that."

Now, along with the syringe exchange, the Harm Reduction Program provides free Narcan distribution and training, rapid HIV and hepatitis testing, treatment referrals, as well as information about services for food, housing, and healthcare.

"It's not judgmental. We don't try to make them do anything they don't want to do. We offer what services we have on their first visit, make sure they understand how the program works and then its a casual mention on return visits."

From September 2015 to August 2024, the program has seen just over 106,000 visits. They have received close to 4.5 million needles, with a 91% return rate.

The program has had almost 600 on-site referrals to treatment and just under 70,000 Naloxone doses distributed.

Moses says they are now addressing a new concern: people getting their hands on the veterinary drug Xylazine

"What Xylazine does is, it gives the effect of an opioid, but it's not one. So, Narcan or Naloxone doesn't work on that, and we are seeing it come into Lexington, a mix of Xylazine and Fetanyl."

"So when someone overdoses, you can restore their breathing with Narcan, but they are not going to wake up. This is the deadliest combination of drugs that we have ever seen."

Moses says those who use the service are 5 times more likely to get into treatment or stop using altogether.

To learn more, click here.