Lexington figure skaters prepare for 'Nutcracker on Ice' performance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Thoroughbred Figure Skating Club is just one week away from unveiling their production of "The Nutcracker on Ice" after months of preparation at the Lexington Ice Center.

The cast includes skaters of all skill levels, from beginners to high-level competitors, all working together to tell the beloved story of Clara and her magical Christmas dream.

"We take this thing that is like renowned by performers all over the world in multiple different genres, and we take it and put it into our own context and our own language," said Abigail Vogel, who plays the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Zina Antonov, who portrays Clara, explained the storyline.

"She's at this party and then her godfather gives her this Nutcracker for Christmas and so she's happy and all that and then she goes to sleep and then she wakes up to a dream where her Nutcracker turns alive where there's like crazy stuff like rats," she said.

For these skaters, the production represents more than just a performance opportunity – it's about community and belonging.

"Because skating is such a niche sport, we kind of, we really do like interlink and become a family. Whether it's from like practice sessions together to backstage at Nutcracker, we're all together all the time and it's just so much fun being with my friends," Vogel said.

Kendall Black, who plays Marzipan and an Angel, echoed those sentiments: "We're like a big family, you know, it's like we all, we work together well and we just like being around each other. It's a really great thing to be a part of, I feel like."

The nonprofit club relies on countless volunteer hours to make the show possible, with every performer bringing their own excitement to opening night.

For Vogel, a senior, this role holds special significance.

"This role is kind of like a rite of passage for like Nutcracker performers, especially being my senior year. It's my turn to fill the shoes of the Sugar Plum Fairy, and I'm so excited. I will be crying," Vogel said.

Even the youngest cast members are eager for showtime.

Antonov summed up the collective feeling: "Really excited. I'm like, like so ready."

The talented skaters will perform "The Nutcracker on Ice" on December 6 and 7 at the Lexington Ice Center.

You can buy tickets here: Nutcracker | lexingtonicecenter