Lexington Fire Captain arrested on fourth-degree assault charge

(LEX 18) — Lexington Fire Captain Brandon Voet has been arrested, charged with assault, and placed on leave following an altercation at a Fourth of July party in Clark County, according to court documents.

Documents say that Voet was attending the party on July 5, where a verbal altercation with another man led to a physical altercation. The man stated that Voet was throwing fireworks "around the pool area, near seated guests and playing children," according to the documents.

An arrest warrant says that at one point, Voet threw a firework "directly toward" the other man, and it exploded nearby, causing him "temporary hearing loss due to ringing in his ears."

The documents go on to say that when the other man told Voet that was enough, Voet "approached him from behind and asked if he wanted to fight. Before the man could respond, Voet allegedly grabbed him by the neck, threw him to the ground, and jumped on top of him."

The document then details that the other man reported receiving "multiple lacerations and possibly a torn shoulder muscle," which he sought medical attention for.

The arrest warrant adds that Voet admitted to being involved in the altercation and throwing fireworks, which Voet said were not dangerously close. Voet also claimed that the man pushed him first.

Voet has been charged with fourth-degree assault.

The Lexington Fire Department says that Voet has been with the department since 2006, and in accordance with departmental procedure, he has been placed on paid administrative duty pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.