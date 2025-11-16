Lexington fire crews extinguish barn fire on Harp Innis Road, no injuries reported

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington fire crews responded to and extinguished a barn fire on Harp Innis Road with no injuries reported, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

The fire department says crews were dispatched to a report of a structure fire, and upon arrival, crews found a barn fire and extinguished the flames.

There were no animals or equipment inside the barn, the fire department said.

A brush truck also extinguished a few spot fires in surrounding fields downwind from the barn fire.

