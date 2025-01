LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire on Beaumont Center Lane on Monday night, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

The department says that when crews arrived on the scene they found light smoke. They then located the source and began working to extinguish the fire.

A second alarm was called for additional manpower, and the fire was extinguished. An investigator is working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.