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Lexington fire crews respond to apartment building collapse on Augusta Drive

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LEX 18
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington fire crews are responding to a scene at an apartment building in the 1800 block of Augusta Drive on Friday. LEX 18 captured a photo of what appears to be the side of the building collapsed.

Emergency crews responded to an apartment complex, where a ladder truck was extended to a second-floor walkway.

Officials were seen assessing the situation as part of an active response.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.

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