2 homes sustain minor damage after fire on Curtiswood Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington fire crews are on the scene of a reported house fire on Curtiswood Drive Tuesday morning.

Lexington fire reported that crews were called to the 2100 block of Curtiswood Drive on reports of a structure fire. Units arrived to find the detached garage engulfed and they quickly extinguished the fire.

Two homes sustained minor damage and no injuries or displacements were reported by officials.

Investigators are currently on the scene.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.