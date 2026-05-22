Lexington fire crews urge water safety as summer outdoor season gets underway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington fire crews are preparing for an increase in water emergencies as warmer weather draws more people outdoors this summer.

"Anytime the weather starts to warm up, people want to get out on the water," Battalion Chief Chris Warren of Lexington Fire Department Special Operations said.

Warren says one of the simplest ways to stay safe is wearing a life jacket, regardless of age or swimming ability.

"Life jackets are always gonna be a top priority for us anytime you're out on the water, especially with children. We wanna make sure they're in a life jacket," Warren said.

Whether heading to a pond to fish or a lake to kayak, Warren says a life jacket should always come along, no matter how strong a swimmer you are.

"I'm a very confident swimmer. If I'm on the lake or in the water, I'm gonna have a life jacket on myself," Warren said.

Warren also stresses the importance of never swimming alone and keeping a close eye on children near the water.

"Have somebody watching, a water watcher, somebody that's not distracted by a phone. Have barriers around pools, spas, that kind of thing, so the kids don't accidentally fall in," Warren said.

The department's rescue crews train year-round for emergencies on rivers, lakes and floodwaters.

"It seems odd, but we do when it's frozen, we have to train for the ice, and when it's not frozen, we're training for anything events on the water," Warren said.

Warren says the majority of water emergencies can be avoided by taking precautions before ever getting in the water.

"Most of these accidents are preventable. Just be aware, be safe, wear life jackets," Warren said.