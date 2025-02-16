Lexington Fire Department responds to multiple calls of mutual aid

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department have responded to multiple calls of mutual aid following flooding in eastern Kentucky "to assist with rescue and recovery efforts" the department said via social media.

Multiple engines and a water craft will remain in Pikeville until waters recede. In Jackson, a mobile ambulance bus and an ambulance transported 11 hospital patients from the area to surrounding facilities.

LFD responded to Hazard with a three-person structural collapse team, "going door-to-door ensuring residents are safe and evacuated."

As part of an Incident Management Team, two LFD members have also been sent to London and Hazard.

