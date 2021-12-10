Lexington fire lieutenant honored for nearly three decades of service

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington fire lieutenant who has been with the department for nearly three decades is retiring at the turn of the year.

Lieutenant Joseph McIntyre is the LFD Lead Training Instructor, preparing all new firefighters to serve the city.

"All of us have different roles and different responsibilities. You've got classroom work, you've got hands-on work, you've got the facilities that need to be maintained. There's really a lot that goes on here at the academy," said Lt. McIntyre.

He is not one to give himself all the credit, but he deserves a lot of it.

Lt. McIntyre has been with the department for 28 years, training eight graduating classes of firefighters. That's 180 recruits.

"It's always good to know that you're leading somebody in the right direction. You want somebody to have the right attitude and the right outlook as far as what to expect when they leave here."

Leading the training at the academy was a natural fit for McIntyre who joined the fire department after serving in the U.S. Army.

"The main thing that I'm always concerned about is that these guys and gals have the right mindset."

Last week at the most recent academy graduation, Lt. McIntyre was awarded the fire chief's commendation. A medal for serving with distinction.

"I didn't even know that that was coming, and then, I didn't realize when the major read off the number of recruits that I've been out here for that it was like a quarter of the department."

"So, obviously, I guess, they thought I was doing it pretty good (laughs)."

Lt. McIntyre retires on January 3. There is no doubt his absence will be felt.

"I've done my time. I tried to do the best that I could do, and now I'm looking forward to getting up when I want to and going to bed when I want to, and it'll be nice to sleep all night long."

Sleeping at night knowing he left the department in good hands.

Lt. McIntyre says he has plenty to do when he retires, including remodeling his home, and then traveling the country to see places he's never been.