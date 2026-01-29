Lexington firefighter arrested on theft charges involving $60K home remodeling project

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington firefighter has been arrested on theft charges after he allegedly took more than $60,000 from a homeowner for remodeling work that was never completed.

Court documents revealed that Jeremiah Littrell, who has worked for the Lexington Fire Department since 2009, was arrested on January 28 in Fayette County on charges of theft by failure to make required disposition and theft by deception.

According to court documents, Littrell agreed to remodel a home starting in August 2023 but stopped returning calls around July 2025. The homeowner reportedly paid Littrell $60,097.50 for the projects and materials. The victim reported the incident to Lexington police on Nov. 18, 2025.

Court records show a list of unfinished work including kitchen remodeling with wall reconstruction and new cabinets, storage room improvements, laminate flooring installation, door and window screens, yard cleanup and concrete removal.

Investigators obtained one official quote from Hager Cabinets in Richmond for $5,037.13 worth of cabinets in October 2023 that were never purchased or delivered to the home, the documents read. The cabinet company also filed a separate complaint against Littrell for theft by deception due to a returned check.

Littrell has been placed on paid administrative duty pending the outcome of the criminal investigation, according to departmental procedure, officials reported. An internal investigation will follow.

Littrell was booked into custody and bond was set at $5,000.