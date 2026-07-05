Lexington firefighter injured after ceiling collapses in structure fire on Charles Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lexington firefighter was transported to a hospital early Sunday morning after they were injured while combating a working structure fire on Charles Avenue.

According to Lexington Fire Battalion Chief Derek Roberts, the fire department was dispatched around 2 a.m. to the 800 block of Charles Avenue for a house fire. A preliminary investigation determined a car on fire spread to the home. The department then upgraded the structure fire to a working structure fire.

During extinguishment efforts, a portion of the ceiling collapsed on a firefighter, injuring them.

The Lexington Fire Department is on-scene working to determine an origin and cause of the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. According to Roberts, six residents have been displaced as a result.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.