Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Lexington firefighter injured after ceiling collapses in structure fire on Charles Avenue

fire
AP
fire
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lexington firefighter was transported to a hospital early Sunday morning after they were injured while combating a working structure fire on Charles Avenue.

According to Lexington Fire Battalion Chief Derek Roberts, the fire department was dispatched around 2 a.m. to the 800 block of Charles Avenue for a house fire. A preliminary investigation determined a car on fire spread to the home. The department then upgraded the structure fire to a working structure fire.

During extinguishment efforts, a portion of the ceiling collapsed on a firefighter, injuring them.

The Lexington Fire Department is on-scene working to determine an origin and cause of the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. According to Roberts, six residents have been displaced as a result.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18