Lexington firefighters battle chimney fire at Park Place Apartments amid freezing temperatures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A chimney fire at Park Place Apartments on Monday morning prompted a response from Lexington fire units.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they quickly identified the fire's source as the apartment's chimney. The Lexington Fire Department managed to keep the flames from spreading through the building.

According to fire officials, the apartment sustained some damage and no injuries were reported.

"Make sure you're checking in on everybody, smoke detectors, heating elements, or any other heating sources to make sure you're operating them properly," said John Walters, Lexington Fire District Chief.

The response was complicated by freezing temperatures and icy road conditions, which firefighters faced before arriving at the scene.

"When you put water in cold weather together, you develop ice all over on the road. Slip and fall hazards are really bad. The roads themselves are really bumpy. And that slows us down," Walters said.

Walters emphasized the importance of chimney maintenance regardless of usage frequency, advising residents to have their chimneys inspected and cleaned, regardless of how much or how little they burn.