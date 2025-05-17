Lexington firefighters deploy to help storm victims in Laurel, Pulaski counties

(LEX 18) — Specially trained crews from the Lexington Fire Department are assisting with search and recovery efforts after overnight storms devastated communities in Laurel and Pulaski counties.

The department states in a release that six Urban Search and Rescue firefighters were deployed to Somerset in Pulaski County to support search and recovery operations in areas damaged by the storms. Additionally, the department's Mobile Ambulance Bus with three personnel was sent to London in Laurel County to help relocate patients and provide support to those displaced by the storms.

One District Chief Officer has also been sent to assist the Incident Management Team in Laurel County.

Lexington Fire Chief Jason Wells said, "Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by these devastating storms." He continued saying, "When disasters like this happen, we stand ready to help our neighbors. Our crews are trained for these situations, and we're proud to support the ongoing efforts in Laurel and Pulaski Counties alongside our partner agencies."

The department says that it will continue to coordinate with emergency management officials and remains prepared to provide additional assistance as needed.

