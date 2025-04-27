Lexington firefighters extinguish fire in 4th-floor apartment on Newtown Pike

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department responded to and extinguished a fire in a fourth-floor apartment off Newtown Pike on Sunday.

According to the fire department, crews were dispatched to the reported structure fire at 2:31 p.m. When they arrived, the department said that there were no smoke or flames visible, but after investigating, they found a fire inside an apartment.

The department says that the fire was contained by the sprinkler system and fully extinguished by Lexington firefighters.

There were no injuries reported, and it is not known at this time whether anyone will be displaced.

A fire investigator is on scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.