Lexington florist opens flower bar

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington florist is putting a twist on her day job and opening up a spot for her customers to get creative!

Shelby Lang opened Poppy's Flower Bar two weeks ago on Old Mount Tabor Rd. in Lexington.

"Just come in, have a drink, and grab some flowers," said Lang. "It's just a fun experience that you can do anywhere else."

It's an experience that begins as soon as you walk through the door with fresh flowers, crafted cocktails, and a display that will make you stop and smell the roses.

"It felt like the right location and it was kind of the perfect marriage of two things that I really love and do," said Lang.

Shelby's career started to bloom 10 years ago when she bought a Lexington floral shop.

While wedding planning has always been a big part of her career, she decided it was time to try something new.

"I knew that I wanted to own a bar eventually. It was kind of a 10 year plan and then I happened to fall into this space," explained Lang.

The flower bar is all about the experience. Whether it's a date night or girls night out, you have a full display of beautiful flowers to choose from. All you have to do is add some greenery, create your own bouquet and then because all of your hard work, enjoy a cocktail or mocktail.

"People come in and then they leave smiling. It's just so gratifying to see that and you know it's a space where everyone is welcome," said Lang.

It's also the space Shelly is excited to call her own and continue to grow.

"I think it was around the beginning of September, I took a picture, and you know we were almost there, but I put a note in my phone it said something along the lines of, one day I'll come in here and it will be after a busy day and it will all be worth it. I really think we are getting to that point so. It's just really sweet."

