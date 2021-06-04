Watch
Lexington gas station robbed at knife-point

Alex Barber/LEX 18 Photojournalist
Posted at 4:50 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 04:50:44-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are searching for two people who they say robbed a gas station at knife-point.

Police were called to the Circle K on Richmond Road around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials say, two people, only described as male, came into the store, armed with a knife and demanded money.

Police say they ran away with an unknown amount of cash.

Police dogs were called in to help with the search. No one was hurt.

If you were in the area and saw anything, you're asked to give Lexington Police a call.

