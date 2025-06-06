Lexington gears up for an explosive 4th of July celebration

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With less than a month until Independence Day, the city of Lexington is already hard at work planning a truly unforgettable 4th of July celebration. This year, the festivities will be even bigger, as the city is also celebrating its 250th birthday.

"It's like the runway towards the 4th of July," said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton at a recent press conference. The mayor announced an extensive lineup of events and activities to mark the dual celebrations.

In addition to the anticipated fireworks display launched from the RJ Corman Railroad Yard, the city has planned nearly a week's worth of celebratory events. The festivities kick off on July 1st with live music, an ice cream social, and the beloved Bluegrass 10,000 race. Of course, the iconic 4th of July parade will also return.

For new Lexington residents Michelle Herrick and Kobe Peck, the 4th of July is something they are looking forward to.

"As soon as it gets really hot, I start anticipating the Fourth of July so much," said Herrick. "Being in Lexington now, I feel like you guys are going to do it up, do a really good celebration."

Indeed, the city seems poised to deliver an unforgettable celebration worthy of both America's independence and Lexington's 250th birthday. As the summer temperatures rise, so too does the excitement for what's sure to be an explosive 4th of July in the Bluegrass.

For the latest updates on Lexington's 4th of July and 250th birthday festivities, visit the city's website at lexingtonky.gov