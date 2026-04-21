Lexington Habitat for Humanity helps future homeowner build her dream house

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tanisha Jordan is picking up the tools to build her future home through Lexington Habitat for Humanity, a process that requires hundreds of hours of commitment.

In a housing market where many families struggle, the program offers a pathway to homeownership. Over the past 40 years, Lexington Habitat for Humanity has helped more than 600 families find stable housing, but the need continues to grow.

Ashley Moore, Lexington Habitat for Humanity director of development, said the program requires dedication from its participants.

"Our home buyers actually put in 250 hours of sweat equity, so they'll help to build their home and other people's homes. So they will literally be out here building their home, you know, working side by side," Moore said. "I think most people that live here realize what a challenge buying a home is right now and the cost of land, the cost of construction. And so Lexington Habitat for Humanity being here allows people to have that pathway to home ownership."

The commitment includes months of classes, financial training and hundreds of hours on the build site.

"It's taken quite some time through classes and education and everything, but I'm ready," Jordan said.

Jordan is now putting in the physical work to construct the house.

"We'll be framing, painting, nailing, you name it," Jordan said. "You have the opportunity to partake in the build, so you appreciate it so much more."

With support from sponsor Link-Belt Cranes, the opportunity is becoming a reality.

"I just want to take the time out to thank Habitat for Humanity and my sponsors Link Belt for giving me this opportunity and participating and donating their time to help build my dream home," Jones said.

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity, you can go to their website: Lexington Habitat for Humanity | lexhabitat