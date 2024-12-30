Lexington Habitat for Humanity releases statement on passing of former President Jimmy Carter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Habitat for Humanity released the following statement on Monday on the passing of former President Jimmy Carter.

“President Carter's work with Habitat for Humanity has served as a beacon of hope for so many, demonstrating his belief in the power of community and the dignity of homeownership. His hands-on efforts have helped build not just homes but futures, offering families stability and the opportunity for a better life,” said CEO Darryl Neher. “Through his compassion and leadership, he has shown us all what it means to live a life dedicated to making the world a better place.”

According to a release, the Carters first volunteered in Americus, Georgia, in March 1984.

The release notes that Carter traveled to eastern Kentucky in 1997 for the Hammering in the Hills project, where he helped build 52 homes in one week.

Lexington Habitat for Humanity says his legacy will live on and that they are grateful for his life of service.