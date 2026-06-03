Lexington health department launches free gun lock program to protect children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington Fayette County Health Department has launched a new initiative to promote safe firearm storage and protect children and families.

The program, called "Let's Lock It Lex," officially began Monday. The health department is giving out free gun locks — no questions asked — to anyone who wants one.

According to the health department, every day a child accesses an unsecured firearm, leading to them accidentally shooting themselves or someone else. Officials add that 54 percent of gun owners don't properly store their guns.

Crystal Miller, commissioner of health, said the department had already been doing behind-the-scenes work before the official launch, which gave officials a strong sense of public interest in the program.

"We've given out about 450 gun locks, so, um, just already, um, had some grassroots things going on and, um, before we actually kicked off and so that's given us a really good view of the public interest in this and so, um. We're just super excited to continue this work," Miller said.

Gun locks are available on display in the lobby of the Lexington Fayette County Health Department. Officials say they will continue giving out locks until supplies run out, though they are working to obtain more.

The health department will also have a table at the Lexington Police Department's Cops and Bobbers Family Fishing Event, where more locks will be available.

June is National Gun Violence Awareness Month, with this Friday designated as Gun Violence Awareness Day.