Lexington health department to spray for mosquitoes Thursday morning in 40505 zip code area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department will spray for mosquitoes early Thursday morning, July 23, in the 40505 zip code area.

Spraying is scheduled between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. A mosquito trap deployed by the health department at Johnsdale Drive recently caught a large number of mosquitoes, prompting the decision to spray, the department reported.

For spraying to take place, wind speed must be less than 10 mph, the temperature must be above 55 degrees Fahrenheit, and there can be no rain or dense fog, the department explained. The mosquito spray used by the health department only affects adult mosquitoes that are flying at the time of spraying.

For more information about the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department's mosquito program, visit lfchd.org/mosquitoes.

