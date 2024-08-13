Watch Now
Lexington home suffers heavy damage from fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A house in Lexington was damaged in a fire on Monday, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Officials say crews responded to a reported structure fire in the 900 block of Delaware Avenue at 7:27 p.m. When they arrived, they saw visible smoke and flames.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The fire department says that an unknown number of people have been displaced, and the home suffered "heavy damage throughout."

An investigation to determine the origin and cause is underway.

