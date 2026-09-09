Lexington homelessness survey finds increase in unsheltered population

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Preliminary results from Lexington's fourth annual Street Survey show an increase in both the total number of people surveyed and the number of people living unsheltered, according to data released by the Catholic Action Center.

The survey recorded 737 people experiencing homelessness or housing instability, a 7.12% increase from 2025. Of those surveyed, 466 people were living unsheltered, representing a 10.95% increase from the previous year, according to the preliminary findings.

The annual survey is designed to provide a snapshot of homelessness in Lexington and identify where people are staying.

Among those surveyed:

466 reported living unsheltered.

120 were staying in emergency shelters.

93 were living in temporary housing with a friend or relative.

32 were staying in motels paid for by themselves or a relative.

21 were in a hospital, jail or treatment facility.

The survey also examined how long respondents had lived in Lexington. According to the data, 83.3% reported living in the city for more than one year, while 16.6% said they had been in Lexington for one year or less. Of that group, 10% had been in the city 90 days or less, and 6.7% had lived in Lexington between 91 and 365 days.

The findings also showed 70 arrests or citations for camping, including 61 arrests and nine citations.

Survey organizers identified five pregnant women among those surveyed. Three were living unsheltered, while two were staying in motel rooms paid for by relatives.

The Catholic Action Center said the results are preliminary and that final results, including agency-specific numbers, will be released at a later date.

A note included with the survey findings indicated that five people who reported having their own apartments were not included in the totals. The report also noted that 31 people were observed but did not participate in the survey.

The Catholic Action Center conducts the annual Street Survey to track homelessness trends and help inform community responses to housing insecurity in Lexington. Final numbers and additional analysis are expected in a future report.