Lexington hosts Cities United, releases ONE Lexington strategic plan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As part of a partnership with ONE Lexington, national nonprofit Cities United has brought its "Leading the Way Tour" to the city, "connecting with local leaders, youth, and community members to strengthen strategies aimed at reducing violence."

According to a press release, the 20-city tour is investing over $100,000 into ONE Lexington's efforts to prevent youth violence and grants for local organizations focused on building safe communities.

The tour also included community conversations with local officials, leaders and organizations, and "celebrates local leadership, explores innovative public safety strategies, and helps communities build stronger, more equitable ecosystems of care."

“We are thankful for the leadership of Cities United and their support of ONE Lexington’s mission to reduce youth and young adult violence in our community,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “I am so proud of the work our ONE Lexington team does every day, partnering with our Police Department, public safety teams, and community organizations to support those affected by violence, and reduce the likelihood of future incidents.”

ONE Lexington's 2025-2028 Strategic Plan was also released as part of the tour, outlining a strategy to reduce gun violence among youth.

According to the release, it's new strategy, "All Hearts on Deck," is based in the community and is informed by the Cure Violence Model and Prevention Intervention Enforcement Re-Entry Framework.

“In 2022, when gun violence was at an all-time high, we didn't panic or rush to adopt just any evidence-based strategy,” ONE Lexington Director Devine Carama said. “We believed that a Lexington-centered plan approach was the best way to achieve long-term, sustainable outcomes. Hosting community forums, youth focus groups, a strategic planning session with over 50 community experts, talking to survivors, and listening to former drivers of gun violence has informed our updated strategic plan. This is the community's plan, and we look forward to building on the progress of the past three years.”

The plan was developed with community members, public safety partners and organizations to identify "current strengths and gaps in addressing youth and young adult gun violence."

Find more information about Cities United here.

Find Lexington's 2025-2028 Strategic Plan and ONE Lexington here.