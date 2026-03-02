Lexington hosts its first Civic Assembly

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — After nearly three years of planning, Civic Lex has kicked off a new project aimed at getting everyday residents directly involved in shaping the future of Lexington’s government.

On Saturday, the nonprofit held its first Civic Assembly meeting, part of an initiative to consider possible amendments to the city charter in two key areas.

Kit Anderson, Civic Lex’s deputy director and assembly lead, says the goal is to ensure city leaders hear from a broader range of voices—not just the usual insiders.

“You tend to hear from the same group of people quite often,” Anderson said. “People who are already pretty engaged. People who have relationships with people connected to city hall.”The Assembly will guide participants through the workings of Lexington’s government, making it easier to understand—and easier to get involved.

“Local government is the part of government that is most likely to impact people’s actual day-to-day lives,” Anderson added.

Civic Lex mailed postcards to 10,000 residents, inviting them to apply. From those responses, names were drawn at random to form a diverse group of participants.

“These are genuine, everyday Lexatonians,” Anderson said. “If they can do it, you can do it too. There’s always time to get engaged—and we need you.”

Among the attendees was Rev. Walter Henry, pastor of Historic St. Paul Church. He moved to Lexington last October and saw the assembly as an opportunity to learn—and serve his congregation.

“Being a pastor, my congregation relies on me not just for spiritual health, but to know what’s going on on the political scene,” Henry said.“Knowing how the government runs, how elected officials function, that’s perfect for me.”Henry said the program offers him a deeper understanding of the city charter and the key issues facing Lexington residents.

The Civic Assembly will hold multiple meetings in the weeks ahead as participants work toward recommendations on possible charter changes.