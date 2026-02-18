Lexington housing coalition pushes for 30,000 new units by 2030

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington housing advocacy group is calling on city leaders to address what they say is a critical shortage of affordable housing, with data showing Fayette County needs 22,000 new housing units immediately.

Lexington for Everyone, a coalition pushing for more housing development, says recent studies reveal the stark reality facing the community.

"Two studies came out a couple of years ago, one by the city, one by Kentucky housing corporation that said that we're 22,000 homes short in Fayette County… short of what we need," said Board Member Carla Blanton.

According to data from the Kentucky Housing Corporation and a city-commissioned study, Fayette County needs 22,000 new housing units right now, 14,000 rentals and 8,000 single-family homes. By 2030, that need is expected to top 30,000.

The housing shortage has created significant financial pressure for residents across the area.

"Housing prices have increased 100% in the last 10 years. Rent prices have gone up 47% in the last 5 years. So it's really hitting peoples' pocketbooks, how they live, where they live and we want to make that connection and also recommend policy changes to help increase the amount of homes that are available for people," Blanton said.

The group says construction hasn't kept pace with demand. Before the Great Recession, Lexington was building thousands of homes a year. Now far fewer are going up, and approval for a major subdivision can take more than 500 days.

"In our peer city of Greenville, South Carolina, it takes less than 50 days," Burton said. "So lets cut down on that gap to the extent that we can because time is money and the longer we wait, the bigger the need gets."

The 30-by-30 campaign urges city leaders to set clear housing goals, review vacant land, streamline approvals and speed up infrastructure development.

Mayor Linda Gorton's office says the city is already taking action. Communications Director Susan Straub says Lexington has built or renovated 4,000 subsidized housing units, reviewed vacant and public land, and streamlined the development approval process.

"There is more work to do, but we have made progress," Straub said.

The city didn't say how much the approval process has been streamlined or how long it takes now.

The coalition emphasizes that the housing shortage affects essential workers who serve the community.

"We have built way too few homes for people and as a result, we're seeing those increased prices and people not being able to afford to live here. So we want our firefighters, our nurses, our care workers, our social workers to be able to live here if they choose," Blanton said.

The goal is making sure the people who serve Lexington can afford to live here.