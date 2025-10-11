Lexington Humane Society hosts annual Bark Bash Halloween event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Humane Society hosted its annual Bark Bash today at Moondance Amphitheater in Lexington.

The event had pets and their humans both in their best Halloween costumes competing for prizes. There was also trick or treating, dog games and vendor booths.

People I talked to were excited about the event.

"We've never done anything like this before, so I thought this was a good chance for Willa and I to get out and enjoy Lexington. I live in Clark County and I just think it's a gorgeous day. Love this fall weather," Polly Ware said.

LEX 18 meteorologist Tom Ackerman was the emcee for Bark Bash.