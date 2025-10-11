Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Lexington Humane Society hosts annual Bark Bash Halloween event

bark bash lq.png
WLEX
bark bash lq.png
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Humane Society hosted its annual Bark Bash today at Moondance Amphitheater in Lexington.

The event had pets and their humans both in their best Halloween costumes competing for prizes. There was also trick or treating, dog games and vendor booths.

People I talked to were excited about the event.

"We've never done anything like this before, so I thought this was a good chance for Willa and I to get out and enjoy Lexington. I live in Clark County and I just think it's a gorgeous day. Love this fall weather," Polly Ware said.

LEX 18 meteorologist Tom Ackerman was the emcee for Bark Bash.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18