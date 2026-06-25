Lexington Humane Society needs 96 more adoptions to reach 4K adoption goal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — The Lexington Humane Society is in the final stretch of its adoption goal, and a volunteer who recently adopted his second cat says the experience has been life changing.

The shelter needs 96 more adoptions to reach its goal of 4,000 by June 30.

Liam McAllister, a volunteer specialist at Lexington Humane Society, adopted a cat named Hooligan — now called Roscoe — on Tuesday.

The transition went smoothly for both McAllister and his new cat.

"I was very fortunate that he is an absolute delight. So as soon as I got the approval from cat one, I came here and finalized things with cat two, and it was really easy and I'm so glad it happened that way," McAllister said.

McAllister said some animals at the shelter have been waiting a long time for a home.

"It's definitely hard to see these animals who have been waiting for 30, 60, sometimes even 100 days for their forever home," McAllister said.

He said adoption has had a profound impact on his own life as well.

"I do think adoption has not only changed the lives of the two cats that I've brought home with me, but it's also changed my life. I didn't think that I could ever love anything that much," McAllister said.

The shelter has a wide variety of animals available. Hannah Ferrell, LHS marketing manager, said there is something for everyone.

"We have dogs of all sizes. We have some littles like sissy here. We have some larger breeds. We have cats, we have kittens, we have puppies. And we have rabbits," Ferrell said.

Ferrell said every animal at the shelter deserves a loving home.

"But a sweet, sweet animal here that just needs an amazing new home and we're gonna find it for her," Ferrell said.

McAllister said the animals at the shelter are ready to bring joy to a new family.

"There is just so much joy to be had with these animals that maybe never thought they'd get to experience this kind of comfort. Really getting spoiled," McAllister said.