Lexington Humane Society provides relief to counties impacted by flooding, supports animals in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Humane Society (LHS) is stepping up to assist surrounding counties impacted by recent floods. They are not only donating much-needed supplies but also taking in animals from affected shelters to help create space for families needing temporary care for their pets.

LHS staff welcomed several new furry friends, including 21 cats and one dog named Scuttles from the Franklin County Humane Society.

Hannah Ferrell, Outreach Specialist for LHS, explained, “We reached out to local humane societies in counties that had been affected, checking to see how we could help.”

The swift response allowed LHS to provide immediate support for both animals and the communities hit hard by the floods.

Scuttles, the lone pup among the newcomers, has already found a new home.

Ferrell said, “This initiative opened up kennels for Franklin County, allowing them to offer temporary boarding services to families dealing with the aftermath of the flooding.”

In addition to taking in animals, LHS delivered over 1,500 pounds of essential supplies—including food, litter, toys, and bowls—to help restock the shelves of their partner shelters.

“When we experience natural disasters, the animals are affected just as much as the people,” Ferrell added.

Throughout April, every donation made to LHS will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $40,000, thanks to Nancy Barron & Associates, effectively doubling the impact for pets in need.

“These donations are crucial in allowing us to provide assistance to neighboring counties and ensure we take the best care of the animals in our care,” Ferrell stated.

Currently, several cats are available for adoption, along with litters of kittens in foster care with their mothers. LHS will also be accepting more puppies from Hopkins County to further support those shelters in need.

If you’re interested in adopting a pet or making a donation, please visit the Lexington Humane Society's website.