Lexington Humane Society seeking donations as shelter cares for more dogs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — The Lexington Humane Society is asking the community for help as it runs low on some essential supplies while caring for dogs waiting for their forever homes.

Among them is Ingrid, a two-year-old Chihuahua mix who recently arrived at the shelter after being found as a stray.

"She's a super sweet, two-year-old little Chihuahua mix that came to us recently," said Hannah Ferrell with the Lexington Humane Society. "She was found as a stray."

Shelter staff say donations of wet dog food and peanut butter are especially needed right now. While every dog receives kibble, wet food helps supplement their meals, and peanut butter plays an important role in daily enrichment activities.

"We like to use it as a great enrichment tool," Ferrell said. "It goes in Kong treats, it goes on Frisbees that are then hung on kennel doors, and dogs get to lick. It just kind of engages their minds, engages their taste buds, and it's just a fun little treat for them."

The need comes as the shelter has also made room to take in additional dogs from Mobile, Alabama, following the recent hurricane.

As a nonprofit organization, the Lexington Humane Society relies heavily on community support to help care for the animals in its custody.

"We rely solely on our community and their support," Ferrell said. "Even just a couple-dollar jar of peanut butter makes a big difference in the lives of the animals that we care for."

People looking to help can drop off donations at the shelter's campus on Old Frankfort Pike. Another option is purchasing items directly through the shelter's Amazon wish list, where donations can be shipped straight to the organization and can be found here: Lexington Humane Society

Shelter leaders say even small donations can make a meaningful difference for dogs like Ingrid as they wait for a second chance.