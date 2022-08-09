Lexington Humane Society to bring in 15 of 4,000 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fifteen of the approximately 4,000 beagles rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia will arrive Tuesday at the Lexington Humane Society.

The dogs were kept in horrible conditions, and once at the humane society, the beagles will receive medical treatment before moving in with foster families.

“As with most animal shelters, LHS is caring for a very high number of animals this summer, and our resources are stretched to the limit,” said Susan Malcomb, LHS President. “Even with all of our challenges, our team categorically elected to help these Beagles. How could we not?”

Foster families for the beagles have already been identified. For updates on the beagles at Lexington Humane Society, visit LHS’ Facebook page.

To donate to LHS in honor of the Virginia Beagles, follow this link.