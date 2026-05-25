Lexington Humane Society's Mutt Strut returns to Coldstream Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Coldstream Park was packed Monday morning for one of the Lexington Humane Society's biggest traditions, the annual Mutt Strut walk-a-thon.

The event gives families a chance to spend time with their pets while raising money for animals in need.

Meghan Hawkins, LHS director of development, said the walk-a-thon has been a staple of the organization for decades.

"We've done it for at least 25 plus years. I've tried to survey long-timers at work and ask and it's been a really long time. And it's always such a fun event for us," Hawkins said.

The event featured vendors, sponsors, food trucks and a Starbucks station offering free coffee and free pup cups, along with volunteers working the LHS booth.

"We have vendors from all over, whether they're businesses, sponsors, pet-related. We have food trucks. We have Starbucks out here doing free coffee and free pup cups. And then we have volunteers working the LHS booth," Hawkins said.

For $5, attendees could spend five minutes in a puppy pen with adoptable dogs.

"For a donation, you get the inside the pin and let these three puppies just climb and love all over you," Hawkins said.

Those puppy snuggles help support thousands of animals cared for by the Humane Society each year. Hawkins said a litter of puppies currently in foster care is among those benefiting from the fundraiser.

"This puppy came in a few weeks ago with two siblings. They don't really have names because we know when they get adopted, the names will be changed or replaced then. But they've been in foster care, which is always the best outcome for them because they're out of the shelter, away from all the germs and diseases and stimulation and they can really thrive," Hawkins said.

For those who missed Monday's event, Hawkins said there are still several ways to get involved with the Lexington Humane Society.

"They can come to our shelter. They can visit. They can volunteer. They can foster. They can make a donation on the website. And they can look for us at the next event, Doggie Paddle, September 12th, Southland pool," Hawkins said.

For all ways you can get involved, you can visit their website.