Lexington implements heat plan as temperatures soar

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Temperatures in Lexington are expected to reach the low to mid-90s over the next several days, with heat indices approaching 100 degrees, prompting city officials to implement Phase One of their heat plan.

The plan, which went into effect Saturday, includes free Lextran rides to designated cooling centers throughout the city.

"If you have to be outside do it in the early morning or late evening hours," said District Chief Chuck Hopkins with Station Two.

Hopkins explained the warning signs of heat-related illnesses that residents should watch for.

"Heat cramps you'll have pain in your muscles, maybe spasms, heat exhaustion you'll sweat a lot, you're sweating skin could be cool and pale and then with heat stroke, you won't be sweating your skin will be hot and dry," Hopkins said.

Health officials recommend drinking plenty of water and wearing sunscreen when outdoors during extreme heat conditions.

The heat plan will remain in effect through Tuesday.